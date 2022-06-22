Trade Alert: The Executive VP & COO Of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK), Josh J. Viets, Has Just Spent US$207k Buying 10% More Shares

Potential Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) shareholders may wish to note that the Executive VP & COO, Josh J. Viets, recently bought US$207k worth of stock, paying US$84.41 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 10%.

See our latest analysis for Chesapeake Energy

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Chesapeake Energy

Notably, that recent purchase by Josh J. Viets is the biggest insider purchase of Chesapeake Energy shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$83.55). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Josh J. Viets was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Chesapeake Energy is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Chesapeake Energy insiders own about US$5.6m worth of shares (which is 0.05% of the company). Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Chesapeake Energy Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Chesapeake Energy stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Chesapeake Energy has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Story continues

But note: Chesapeake Energy may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.