Trade Alert: The Executive VP Of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN), Jeffrey Oldenkamp, Has Just Spent US$91k Buying 3.4% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jeffrey Oldenkamp, the Executive VP of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) recently shelled out US$91k to buy stock, at US$39.75 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.4%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hawkins

Notably, that recent purchase by Jeffrey Oldenkamp is the biggest insider purchase of Hawkins shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$43.84 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Hawkins insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jeffrey Oldenkamp.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Hawkins Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Hawkins insiders own 5.5% of the company, worth about US$50m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hawkins Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Hawkins we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Hawkins. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hawkins you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

