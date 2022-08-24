Trade Alert: Graeme Kirke At Strategic Energy Resources Limited (ASX:SER), Has Just Spent AU$136k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Graeme Kirke, who is a company insider, recently bought AU$136k worth of stock, for AU$0.017 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Strategic Energy Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Graeme Kirke is the biggest insider purchase of Strategic Energy Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.02. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Strategic Energy Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 15% of Strategic Energy Resources shares, worth about AU$840k, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Strategic Energy Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Strategic Energy Resources insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Strategic Energy Resources has 5 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

