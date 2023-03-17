Trade Alert: Graeme Webb At PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK), Has Just Spent AU$54k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Graeme Webb, a PPK Group Limited (ASX:PPK) insider, recently shelled out AU$54k to buy stock, at AU$1.09 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

PPK Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Graeme Webb was not the only time they bought PPK Group shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$2.93 per share in a AU$581k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.95 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months PPK Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about AU$2.48 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PPK Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that PPK Group insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The PPK Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of PPK Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PPK Group. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for PPK Group (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

