Trade Alert: Gregory Howe At Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY), Has Just Spent AU$264k Buying 23% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Investors who take an interest in Odyssey Gold Limited (ASX:ODY) should definitely note that insider Gregory Howe recently paid AU$0.049 per share to buy AU$264k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 23%.

Check out our latest analysis for Odyssey Gold

Odyssey Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Gregory Howe was the biggest purchase of Odyssey Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.03). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Odyssey Gold insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.035. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Odyssey Gold is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Odyssey Gold insiders own about AU$4.2m worth of shares. That equates to 18% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Odyssey Gold Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Odyssey Gold shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Odyssey Gold. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Odyssey Gold (3 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Should I Buy REITs in My Roth IRA?

    Real estate investing is a field that appeals to a lot of investors with diverse portfolios. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a great way to invest in real estate without having to own and manage physical property. But they can come … Continue reading → The post Should You Buy REITs in Your Roth IRA? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • If You're Doing This in Your Brokerage Account, You're Setting Yourself Up to Fail

    If you have money you don't need to put into your savings account for emergencies or near-term goals, then it pays to put it to work by investing it. Doing so could cause you to lose money in the stock market rather than grow wealth. As just mentioned, the stock market can be quite fickle.

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Nvidia in 1999, Here's the Shocking Amount You Would Have Now

    It's the year that shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) traded publicly for the first time. Nvidia was founded in 1993 by a trio that includes Jensen Huang, the company's president and CEO from the start. With the onset of personal computing, the team set out to deliver 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia world, and it delivered its first graphics chip in 1995.

  • 'All these tiny ticking time bombs' are threatening the market, and the coming week could deliver a big shock, trading legend Art Cashin says

    Wall Street legend Art Cashin told CNBC that "people aren't watching QT as closely as they should."

  • FTX: 'Massive Shortfall' in Liquid Assets Far Worse Than Thought

    The post-bankruptcy management of Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange has found less than $700 million in highly liquid assets against $10.5 billion owed to customers.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Adani Group: Embattled Indian giant strikes $1.87bn US deal

    The investment will be split among four Adani companies including flagship business Adani Enterprises.

  • Prediction: These 3 S&P 500 Stocks Will at Least Double in 7 Years

    This punchline comes to mind when I look at the S&P 500. Which stocks in the S&P 500 will work the most for investors throughout this decade? When asked about Amazon, the first thoughts of many individuals would probably be about the company's online shopping platform or its Prime Video streaming service.

  • Another Self-Driving Semi-Truck Company Bites the Dust

    Embark Technology, a California company that sought to put autonomous semi-trucks on the road and test in Texas, is apparently no more, according to an email from Embark’s CEO to employees seen by Automotive News. In the email, Alex Rodrigues, the CEO, says he is “profoundly sorry.”

  • This Growth Stock Could 10x in 10 Years

    In his most recent letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett explained that his extraordinary success as a money manager amounted to just a few good decisions that bore fruit over time. Keeping those nuggets in mind, one stock I could see 10x-ing in 10 years is Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE). Sales increased 69% year over year in the 2022 fourth quarter, closing out a year of robust growth.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    It takes time for growth stocks to reach their full potential. Investors with a long time horizon shouldn't be concerned about short-term fluctuations. Let's find out why these are the ideal "buy and hold" investments now.

  • $300 a Month in These 3 Stocks Could Make You a Millionaire by Retirement

    With a range of risk-reward ratios, these stocks could help investors of various age groups reach the $1 million mark over time.

  • 2 Explosive Stocks to Buy On the Dip

    Supercharged businesses with compelling trajectories to future growth abound even in the current environment.

  • 12 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we discuss 12 high-growth forever dividend stocks to buy. You can skip our analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 High-Growth Forever Dividend Stocks to Buy. Dividend growers are companies that consistently increase the dividends they pay to their shareholders over time. These […]

  • An India-born fund manager is behind Adani's first major stake sale since the Hindenburg rout

    Beleaguered Indian billionaire Gautam Adani is trying everything to win back investors’ confidence after a massive stock rout eroded over $140 billion of his group’s market value in a month. The efforts through road shows and negotiations seem to have paid off as the conglomerate has now reportedly managed to sell stakes in its firms to GQG Partners for $1.9 billion.

  • 13 Most Undervalued Healthcare Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will take a look at the 13 most undervalued healthcare stocks to buy according to hedge funds. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Most Undervalued Healthcare Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. According to a report by T.Rowe Price, healthcare stocks can be generally divided into two […]