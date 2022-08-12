Trade Alert: The Group Chief Executive Officer Of Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP), Helena Marston, Has Just Spent UK£100k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP) shareholders may wish to note that the Group Chief Executive Officer, Helena Marston, recently bought UK£100k worth of stock, paying UK£0.16 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Purplebricks Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior Independent Director Simon Downing made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for UK£163k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.16 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.16). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Purplebricks Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Purplebricks Group insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about UK£2.2m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Purplebricks Group Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Purplebricks Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Purplebricks Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

