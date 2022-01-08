Trade Alert: The Group Joint MD & Executive Director Of The Character Group plc (LON:CCT), Jonathan Diver, Has Just Spent UK£117k Buying 1.3% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) should definitely note that the Group Joint MD & Executive Director, Jonathan Diver, recently paid UK£6.20 per share to buy UK£117k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Character Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Jonathan Diver was the biggest purchase of Character Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£6.25 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Character Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Character Group insiders own about UK£30m worth of shares. That equates to 23% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Character Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Character Group we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Character Group (including 1 which is significant).

