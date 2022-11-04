Trade Alert: The Independent Chair of DEXUS Funds Management Limited Of Dexus (ASX:DXS), Warwick Negus, Has Just Spent AU$77k Buying 25% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Dexus (ASX:DXS) Independent Chair of DEXUS Funds Management Limited, Warwick Negus, recently bought AU$77k worth of stock, for AU$7.74 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 25%.

Dexus Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Independent Chair of DEXUS Funds Management Limited Warwick Negus was not their only acquisition of Dexus shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$225k worth of shares at a price of AU$11.44 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$7.56 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Dexus insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$9.50. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Dexus Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.2% of Dexus shares, worth about AU$15m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Dexus Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Dexus shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Dexus has 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

