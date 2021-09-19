Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman of the Board Of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC), William Peeples, Has Just Spent US$65k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Independent Chairman of the Board, William Peeples, recently bought US$65k worth of stock, for US$12.90 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Community West Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by William Peeples was the biggest purchase of Community West Bancshares shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$12.98 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Community West Bancshares share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 15.35k shares worth US$196k. On the other hand they divested 7.50k shares, for US$62k. Overall, Community West Bancshares insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Community West Bancshares insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 26% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Community West Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Community West Bancshares insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Community West Bancshares. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Community West Bancshares and we suggest you have a look.

