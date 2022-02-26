Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman & Lead Director Of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC), S. Ishrak, Has Just Spent US$497k Buying 31% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman & Lead Director, S. Ishrak, recently paid US$45.11 per share to buy US$497k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 31%.

Intel Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director James Goetz for US$995k worth of shares, at about US$49.76 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$47.71. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Intel insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Intel

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 0.04% of Intel shares, worth about US$79m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Intel Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Intel we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Intel.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

