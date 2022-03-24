Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB), David Glazek, Has Just Spent US$398k Buying 137% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, David Glazek, recently paid US$28.65 per share to buy US$398k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 137%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Turning Point Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by David Glazek was the biggest purchase of Turning Point Brands shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$32.30), we still think insider buying is a positive. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

While Turning Point Brands insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.7% of Turning Point Brands shares, worth about US$28m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Turning Point Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Turning Point Brands shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Turning Point Brands. For example - Turning Point Brands has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

