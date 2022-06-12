Trade Alert: The Independent Chairman Of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), Bradford Whitmore, Has Just Spent US$219k Buying A Few More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) should definitely note that the Independent Chairman, Bradford Whitmore, recently paid US$5.10 per share to buy US$219k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Ultralife Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Chairman Bradford Whitmore was not the only time they bought Ultralife shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$5.57 per share in a US$297k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$4.91. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Ultralife insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Ultralife insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 32% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Ultralife Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Ultralife shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. While conducting our analysis, we found that Ultralife has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

