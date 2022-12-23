Trade Alert: The Independent Chairperson of the Board Of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL), Patrick Kolek, Has Just Spent US$85k Buying 400% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Patrick Kolek, the Independent Chairperson of the Board of Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) recently shelled out US$85k to buy stock, at US$1.06 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 400%, which is good to see.

See our latest analysis for Skillsoft

Skillsoft Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CEO & Director Jeffrey Tarr for US$133k worth of shares, at about US$4.44 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$1.37). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Skillsoft insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about US$1.59. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Skillsoft insiders own about US$17m worth of shares. That equates to 7.4% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Skillsoft Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Skillsoft shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Skillsoft has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here