Trade Alert: The Independent Corporate Director Of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC), Colleen McMorrow, Has Just Spent CA$67k Buying 90% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Colleen McMorrow, the Independent Corporate Director of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) recently shelled out CA$67k to buy stock, at CA$7.43 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 90%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Exco Technologies

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Edward Kernaghan for CA$4.0m worth of shares, at about CA$9.29 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$7.76). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Exco Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Exco Technologies insiders own 54% of the company, worth about CA$163m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Exco Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Exco Technologies insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Exco Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

