Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Morris Davis, Has Just Spent US$125k Buying Shares

Potential AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Director, Morris Davis, recently bought US$125k worth of stock, paying US$17.02 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 40%.

AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

CEO, Chief Investment Officer & Director Gary Kain made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$17.01 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$17.31. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for AGNC Investment share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$1.9m for 110552 shares. But they sold 11537 for US$207k. Overall, AGNC Investment insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of AGNC Investment

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.5% of AGNC Investment shares, worth about US$44m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The AGNC Investment Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of AGNC Investment we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

