Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX), Eileen Schloss, Has Sold Some Shares Recently

Anyone interested in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Eileen Schloss, recently divested US$381k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$95.29 each. That sale was 41% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Alteryx Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Rubin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$892k worth of shares at a price of US$89.20 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$93.00). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was 70% of Kevin Rubin's holding.

Over the last year, we note insiders sold 59563 shares worth US$5.2m. In the last year Alteryx insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Alteryx insiders own 15% of the company, currently worth about US$881m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alteryx Tell Us?

Insiders sold Alteryx shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Alteryx is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

