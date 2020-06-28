Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC), Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres, Has Just Spent US$200k Buying 63% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC) should definitely note that the Independent Director, Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres, recently paid CA$2.53 per share to buy CA$200k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 63%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Caldas Gold

In fact, the recent purchase by Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres was the biggest purchase of Caldas Gold shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$2.52). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Hernan Juan Jose Martinez Torres bought a total of 188.90k shares over the year at an average price of CA$2.20. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:CGC Insider Trading Volume June 28th 2020 More

Insider Ownership of Caldas Gold

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Caldas Gold insiders have about 4.4% of the stock, worth approximately CA$5.6m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Caldas Gold Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Caldas Gold insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Caldas Gold and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.