Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT), John Keane, Has Just Spent US$106k Buying 10% More Shares

2 min read

Investors who take an interest in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) should definitely note that the Independent Director, John Keane, recently paid US$4.24 per share to buy US$106k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 10%.

IronNet Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Keane was the biggest purchase of IronNet shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.61 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was John Keane.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does IronNet Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 24% of IronNet shares, worth about US$74m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IronNet Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in IronNet shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for IronNet (2 are significant) you should be aware of.

But note: IronNet may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

