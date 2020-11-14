Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR), Mary Smith, Has Just Spent US$89k Buying 41% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Independent Director, Mary Smith, recently bought US$89k worth of stock, for US$17.78 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 41%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At KAR Auction Services

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman & CEO James Hallett for US$1.0m worth of shares, at about US$16.88 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$18.07. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the KAR Auction Services insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

KAR Auction Services insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 1.1% of KAR Auction Services shares, worth about US$25m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The KAR Auction Services Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Insiders likely see value in KAR Auction Services shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with KAR Auction Services (including 1 which can't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

