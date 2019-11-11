Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (NSE:SOLARA), R. Ramakrishnan, Has Just Spent ₹418k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited (NSE:SOLARA) Independent Director, R. Ramakrishnan, recently bought ₹418k worth of stock, for ₹418 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 11%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Solara Active Pharma Sciences

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Chairman of the Board Deepak Vaidya for ₹3.9m worth of shares, at about ₹391 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of ₹415 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Solara Active Pharma Sciences insiders own 18% of the company, worth about ₹1.9b. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Solara Active Pharma Sciences Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Solara Active Pharma Sciences insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

