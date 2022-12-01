Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC), Todd Siegel, Has Just Spent US$53k Buying 12% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Independent Director, Todd Siegel, recently bought US$53k worth of stock, for US$10.50 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 12%.

Superior Group of Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Inside Director Michael Benstock bought US$286k worth of shares at a price of US$15.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Superior Group of Companies insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Superior Group of Companies insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 14% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Superior Group of Companies Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in Superior Group of Companies shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example, Superior Group of Companies has 3 warning signs (and 2 which are significant) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

