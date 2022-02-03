Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Eckoh plc (LON:ECK), David Coghlan, Has Just Spent UK£90k Buying A Few More Shares

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Potential Eckoh plc (LON:ECK) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, David Coghlan, recently bought UK£90k worth of stock, paying UK£0.45 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for Eckoh

Eckoh Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Coghlan is the biggest insider purchase of Eckoh shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.43). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. David Coghlan was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Eckoh Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Based on our data, Eckoh insiders have about 2.6% of the stock, worth approximately UK£3.3m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Eckoh Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Eckoh insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Eckoh and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

