Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN), Laurence Hollingworth, Has Just Spent UK£112k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Laurence Hollingworth, recently bought UK£112k worth of stock, paying UK£22.30 for each share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Clarkson

In fact, the recent purchase by Laurence Hollingworth was the biggest purchase of Clarkson shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£24.45. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the Clarkson insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Laurence Hollingworth.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below.

Does Clarkson Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Clarkson insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about UK£16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Clarkson Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Clarkson insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Clarkson. For example - Clarkson has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

