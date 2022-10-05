Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE), Daniel Kitchen, Has Just Spent €50k Buying 52% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Daniel Kitchen, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) recently shelled out UK£50k to buy stock, at UK£0.67 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 52%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sirius Real Estate

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Andrew Coombs bought UK£1.1m worth of shares at a price of UK£1.39 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.70. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Sirius Real Estate insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Sirius Real Estate Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Sirius Real Estate insiders own about UK£14m worth of shares. That equates to 1.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Sirius Real Estate Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Insiders likely see value in Sirius Real Estate shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Sirius Real Estate. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sirius Real Estate (2 are concerning) you should be aware of.

