Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE), Victoria Hull, Has Just Spent US$200k Buying 322% More Shares

Potential Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Victoria Hull, recently bought UK£200k worth of stock, paying UK£2.55 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 322%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Alphawave IP Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Victoria Hull is the biggest insider purchase of Alphawave IP Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£2.70. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Alphawave IP Group insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Victoria Hull.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Alphawave IP Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Alphawave IP Group insiders own 59% of the company, worth about UK£1.1b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alphawave IP Group Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Alphawave IP Group. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Alphawave IP Group you should know about.

