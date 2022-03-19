Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN), Kenneth Hanna, Has Just Spent UK£77k Buying 100% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) should definitely note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Kenneth Hanna, recently paid UK£0.77 per share to buy UK£77k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 100%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Restaurant Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Kenneth Hanna is the biggest insider purchase of Restaurant Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£0.74). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Kenneth Hanna.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own UK£829k worth of Restaurant Group stock, about 0.1% of the company. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Restaurant Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Restaurant Group insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Restaurant Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

