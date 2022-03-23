Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX), Clive Kahn, Has Just Spent UK£139k Buying 2.3% More Shares

Potential Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Clive Kahn, recently bought UK£139k worth of stock, paying UK£17.50 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 2.3%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpha FX Group

In fact, the recent purchase by Clive Kahn was the biggest purchase of Alpha FX Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£19.00. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Alpha FX Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Alpha FX Group insiders own 23% of the company, worth about UK£184m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Alpha FX Group Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alpha FX Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alpha FX Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

