Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY), Philippe Etienne, Has Just Spent AU$79k Buying Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (ASX:CWY) Independent Non-Executive Director, Philippe Etienne, recently bought AU$79k worth of stock, for AU$1.76 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 119%, which is a arguably a good sign.

See our latest analysis for Cleanaway Waste Management

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cleanaway Waste Management

In fact, the recent purchase by Philippe Etienne was the biggest purchase of Cleanaway Waste Management shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$1.84. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Cleanaway Waste Management share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Cleanaway Waste Management insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:CWY Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

Cleanaway Waste Management is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Cleanaway Waste Management shares, worth about AU$13m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cleanaway Waste Management Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Cleanaway Waste Management we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cleanaway Waste Management.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.