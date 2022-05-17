Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR), Kim Elizabeth Anderson, Has Just Spent AU$68k Buying A Few More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the SiteMinder Limited (ASX:SDR) Independent Non-Executive Director, Kim Elizabeth Anderson, recently bought AU$68k worth of stock, for AU$4.50 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At SiteMinder

In fact, the recent purchase by Kim Elizabeth Anderson was the biggest purchase of SiteMinder shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of AU$4.72. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for SiteMinder share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months SiteMinder insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. SiteMinder insiders own about AU$213m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About SiteMinder Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest SiteMinder insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with SiteMinder and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

