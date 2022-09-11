Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Dexus Asset Management Limited Of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC), Jennifer Horrigan, Has Just Spent AU$101k Buying A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Jennifer Horrigan, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Dexus Asset Management Limited of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX:DXC) recently shelled out AU$101k to buy stock, at AU$3.02 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

In fact, the recent purchase by Jennifer Horrigan was the biggest purchase of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$3.00 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Jennifer Horrigan.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 4.4% of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT shares, worth about AU$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Dexus Convenience Retail REIT we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Dexus Convenience Retail REIT.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

