Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP), Raymond Kellerman, Has Just Spent AU$68k Buying 4.0% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Raymond Kellerman, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) recently shelled out AU$68k to buy stock, at AU$0.68 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 4.0%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CountPlus

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Chairman Raymond Kellerman was not the only time they bought CountPlus shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.72 per share in a AU$108k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.68 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

CountPlus insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that CountPlus insiders own about AU$8.2m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The CountPlus Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that CountPlus insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CountPlus you should know about.

