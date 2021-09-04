Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Director Of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX), Frank Condella, Has Just Spent AU$137k Buying 120% More Shares

Potential Mayne Pharma Group Limited (ASX:MYX) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Frank Condella, recently bought AU$137k worth of stock, paying AU$0.33 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 120%.

See our latest analysis for Mayne Pharma Group

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Mayne Pharma Group

Notably, that recent purchase by Frank Condella is the biggest insider purchase of Mayne Pharma Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.33). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Frank Condella.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Mayne Pharma Group is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of Mayne Pharma Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Mayne Pharma Group insiders own 10% of the company, worth about AU$58m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Mayne Pharma Group Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Insiders likely see value in Mayne Pharma Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Mayne Pharma Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Mayne Pharma Group you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

