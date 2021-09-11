Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG), Marthinus Botha, Has Just Spent US$71k Buying 330% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Resolute Mining Limited (ASX:RSG) Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Marthinus Botha, recently bought AU$71k worth of stock, for AU$0.47 per share. Even though that isn't a massive buy, it did increase their holding by 330%, which is arguably a good sign.

Resolute Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Marthinus Botha was the biggest purchase of Resolute Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.43. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Resolute Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Resolute Mining is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Resolute Mining Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Resolute Mining insiders own 1.0% of the company, worth about AU$4.8m. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Resolute Mining Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Resolute Mining insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Resolute Mining and we suggest you have a look.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

