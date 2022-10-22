Trade Alert: The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Of Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC), Robert Neale, Has Just Spent US$2.1m Buying 1,429% More Shares

Nickel Industries Limited (ASX:NIC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Robert Neale, recently bought a whopping AU$2.1m worth of stock, at a price of AU$0.21. That purchase boosted their holding by 1,429%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nickel Industries

In fact, the recent purchase by Robert Neale was the biggest purchase of Nickel Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.71. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 11.58m shares for AU$4.3m. On the other hand they divested 10.00m shares, for AU$2.1m. In total, Nickel Industries insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. Their average price was about AU$0.37. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, you should keep in mind that they bought when the share price was meaningfully below today's levels. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Nickel Industries insiders own 8.4% of the company, worth about AU$163m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nickel Industries Tell Us?

Insider sales and purchases have netted out over the last three months, so it's hard to draw any conclusion from recent trading. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Nickel Industries insiders feel good about the company's future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nickel Industries you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

