Trade Alert: The Independent Trustee Of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN), Paul Douglas, Has Just Spent CA$151k Buying 20% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) should definitely note that the Independent Trustee, Paul Douglas, recently paid CA$15.11 per share to buy CA$151k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 20%.

Check out our latest analysis for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Trustee Annalisa King bought CA$226k worth of shares at a price of CA$18.10 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being CA$14.90). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about CA$9.2m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

So What Does This Data Suggest About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has 5 warning signs (and 2 which are concerning) we think you should know about.

But note: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.