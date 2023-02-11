Trade Alert: The Independent Trustee Of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT), Marianne Sullivan, Has Just Spent US$286k Buying 30% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Trustee, Marianne Sullivan, recently bought US$286k worth of stock, paying US$14.13 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 30%.

See our latest analysis for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Marianne Sullivan was the biggest purchase of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$14.45. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust insiders own 0.9% of the company, worth about US$12m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Insiders likely see value in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian Sees Inflation Sticking Around 3-4%; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Easily Beat That Rate

    While the Fed eventually applied an almost unheard-of aggressive approach in its efforts to quell inflation, it took its time in doing so, ignoring the initial data. Noted economist Mohamed El-Erian says that had the Fed not delayed crucial policy it could have spared unnecessary pain on millions of American households. Nevertheless, despite the “fumbled response,” fast forward to the present and there are signs inflation is cooling down. While El-Erian warns of complacency and notes of more “in

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • 1 Cybersecurity Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to Wall Street

    Cybersecurity has never been more important than it is today, and Tenable is among the industry leaders.

  • JPMorgan’s Best Performing 15 Stock Picks for 2023

    In this piece, we will take a look at JPMorgan’s top performing 15 stock picks for 2023. For more top stock picks, head on over to JPMorgan’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2023. As we settle into 2023, market watchers are trying to balance optimism with cautiousness. After all, 2022 was an absolute bloodbath especially […]

  • How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • This Stock Could Soar in the Next Bull Market

    Bull and bear markets exercise their influence to raise and lower share prices. January ended up being a solid month for many technology and growth stocks, a sign that the headwinds of this current bear market might finally be easing to allow for the next market cycle upward. When that time comes, enterprise software company Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) might just be among the stocks leading the pack.

  • Disney Flinches as 2.4 Million Subscribers Abandon Disney+

    Disney Plus should really start thinking about changing its name to Disney Minus. The company released its first quarter 2023 results late Wednesday, showing the company barely gained any subscribers in North America while losing millions more watchers in the wider global market.

  • Kroger Makes a Big Move in its Battle With Walmart, Costco, and Target

    Kroger opens a new facility in a key market to deliver groceries as the company takes on its competitors.

  • How much money you need to make to afford a $600,000 home

    Home prices are beginning to level out. If you’re on the hunt for a new address, here’s how much experts say you need to afford a mortgage at a $600,000 price point.

  • Coinbase Warned of an SEC Crackdown. News on Kraken Indicates It Was Right.

    On Thursday, the crypto trading company Kraken agreed to end staking and pay a $30 million fine to the regulator.

  • Elon Musk Responds to 'Big Short' Michael Burry's Warnings

    The billionaire, like many retail investors, closely follows the warnings of the legendary investor.

  • This nearly 150-year-old fund hasn’t cut its dividend since 1938. Here are the stocks it likes, and four it doesn’t.

    Baillie Gifford, the Edinburgh, Scotland based fund manager best known for tech-sector investments — it’s the number-nine institutional shareholder in Tesla, for instance — also manages an investment vehicle with a far different remit. Its average holding period for an investment is eight years. “Yet over these one hundred and fifty years the world has made immense progress, in everything from the advent and spread of modern democracy, to a dramatic increase in life expectancy and the many benefits of human and technological progress.”

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.

  • Adani: Narendra Modi’s key ally threatening India’s economy

    After sweeping to victory in the 2014 general election, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi hopped on a private jet from his home state of Gujarat to the capital New Delhi.

  • 5 REITs Hitting Higher Highs In February

    Five real estate investment trusts (REITs) are successfully kicking off the year 2023, with each reaching higher four- and six-month highs. While there are no guarantees that the bullish vibe will continue, it’s a sweet start for the year for people who invested in the REITs. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is a mortgage REIT (mREIT) now trading with a price-earnings ratio of 6 and at just 71% of its book value. Apollo pays a dividend of 11.6%. The mREIT is selling off fro

  • 13 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 most profitable large cap stocks to buy. For more profitable large cap stocks, head on over to 5 Most Profitable Large Cap Stocks to Buy. If someone were to ask you, which is bigger, the bond market or the stock market, what would your […]

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • VinFast cuts US workforce, delays auto deliveries among other recent changes

    The NC-bound electric vehicle startup has delayed its initial delivery date and restructured its North American operations.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.