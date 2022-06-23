Trade Alert: Institutions and Major Shareholders Have Been Accumulating Blackstone Minerals (ASX:BSX) Shares Over the Last Year

Blackstone Minerals Transactions Over The Last Year

Institutions and major shareholders have been continuing to buy Blackstone Minerals shares throughout the last 12 months. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.20 (the recent price), instituional investors wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price notable shareholders pay for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an institutions and investment managers have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 6.93% of Blackstone Minerals shares, worth about AU$7.2m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Blackstone Minerals Tell Us?

Wihle the recent notable purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of these transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Blackstone Minerals stock. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Blackstone Minerals. Our analysis shows 4 warning signs for Blackstone Minerals (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

