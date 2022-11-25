Trade Alert: Jason Carroll At Island Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:ILA), Has Just Spent AU$140k Buying 7.8% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Jason Carroll, who is a company insider, recently bought AU$140k worth of stock, for AU$0.18 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 7.8%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Island Pharmaceuticals

In fact, the recent purchase by insider Jason Carroll was not their only acquisition of Island Pharmaceuticals shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of AU$187k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.24 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.20. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Island Pharmaceuticals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. Their average price was about AU$0.21. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Island Pharmaceuticals Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Island Pharmaceuticals insiders own about AU$8.7m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Island Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Island Pharmaceuticals. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Island Pharmaceuticals. For example, Island Pharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs (and 2 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

