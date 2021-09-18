Trade Alert: Keith Knowles At Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV), Has Just Spent AU$184k Buying 11% More Shares

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Potential Advanced Braking Technology Limited (ASX:ABV) shareholders may wish to note that insider Keith Knowles recently bought AU$184k worth of stock, paying AU$0.032 for each share. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 11%.

View our latest analysis for Advanced Braking Technology

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Braking Technology

Notably, that recent purchase by insider Keith Knowles was not the only time they bought Advanced Braking Technology shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.036 per share in a AU$266k purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.036). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Keith Knowles was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. Notably Keith Knowles was also the biggest seller.

Keith Knowles bought 24.26m shares over the last 12 months at an average price of AU$0.037. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Advanced Braking Technology is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Advanced Braking Technology insiders own about AU$6.3m worth of shares (which is 46% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Advanced Braking Technology Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Advanced Braking Technology. That's what I like to see! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Advanced Braking Technology (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The must-have office chair from 'Shark Tank' that Justin Bieber raves about is $400 off

    The chair sold out almost instantly after the show, but now it's back and $400 off.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • Analysts Are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that analysts are downgrading. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts Are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. The post-pandemic economic recovery has hit roadblocks in the past few days as new unemployment data pours in, major Wall Street indexes register […]

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Marijuana presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity because it is an emerging industry with plenty of growth ahead. The question for investors, though, is which marijuana stocks are the best to buy and hold for the long term. Three marijuana stocks that fit the bill are Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR).

  • Buy This Stock Before It Becomes a Dividend Aristocrat

    There's a demographic wave rolling across the U.S. Here's a way to play it while collecting reliable dividends along the way.

  • 4 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2035

    Stocks with game-changing growth potential can grow exponentially in a matter of years, but among the many companies aggressively pursuing growth today, only a handful seem capable of making it through the stock gyrations and hitting the coveted $1 trillion market capitalization by 2035. To be able to get your hands on a potential trillion-dollar company early in the game is a dizzyingly tempting idea, though, so I dug deep into the hundreds of stocks with a market capitalization of more than $100 million to see which ones could go that far. Many use Visa (NYSE: V) cards, but few are aware of the kind of growth the company can enjoy in coming years.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • U.S. Steel to Build $3 Billion Mill as Rally Endures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Steel Corp. will spend about $3 billion to build a new mill, the latest sign that steelmakers are growing more comfortable that higher prices will last.The so-called mini-mill will combine two electric arc furnaces, which primarily use steel scrap and are far more energy-efficient than traditional integrated plants that are fed by coal. The company expects to begin construction in the first half of 2022 and start producing in 2024.U.S. Steel’s announcement comes as domestic f

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Produce 10X Returns

    Growth stocks tend to be volatile investments, and the market often overreacts to both their good and bad news. On the bright side, that occasionally creates buying opportunities for long-term investors.

  • These 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Could Give You an Early Retirement

    Famed investor Cathie Wood attracted major public attention last year, and for good reason. The pandemic actually propelled many of her big portfolio holdings, which focus on companies that utilize innovative technology to disrupt traditional industries. As an individual investor looking to boost your returns, you can gain exposure to some of Cathie Wood's best stocks by investing in their shares directly.

  • Buying These 2 Stocks Is a Good Way to Hedge Against a Market Crash

    There's never a shortage of confident-sounding predictions about what's coming up for Wall Street, but no one ever knows for sure when the next market crash will hit. Indexes have soared so far in 2021, mainly thanks to surging spending by consumers and businesses.

  • 3 Elite Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Instead, the better approach is to concentrate on dividend growth. With dividend growth in mind, we asked three of our Motley Fool contributors for companies with elite track records that they believe are excellent buys right now. Here's why they tapped 3M (NYSE: MMM), Consolidated Edison (NYSE: ED), and American States Water (NYSE: AWR) as the top options for investors looking to add a top-tier dividend stock to their portfolio.

  • Jim Cramer Puts His Foot Down Again on NIO

    One caller during Wednesday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money asked Jim Cramer about NIO Inc. : "Pass, pass, hard pass. I'm not fooling around anymore," was his answer. We reviewed the charts of NIO back on July 9 when Cramer was also quizzed about NIO on Mad Money.

  • Evergrande's staunchest allies drop out as Chinese property developer's creditworthiness deteriorates amid debt woes

    Two of the property magnate Hui Ka-yan's staunchest allies appear to be bailing out of China Evergrande Group, selling a large chunk of the developer's stock ahead of a gathering storm and deteriorating credit ratings over US$300 billion in liabilities. Joseph Lau Luen-hung, the founder of Hong Kong developer Chinese Estates Holdings Limited, and his wife Chan Hoi-wan, sold 138 million Evergrande shares several times in the past month for about HK$500 million (US$64 million) in total, according

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With 133% to 155% Upside, According to Wall Street

    What might surprise you is that some of the biggest projected gainers are dividend stocks. Based on the highest-listed price target by an analyst or investment bank on Wall Street, the following three dividend stocks could offer upside ranging between 133% and 155%. The first company, memory and storage solutions provider Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), might come as a bit of a surprise because the company hasn't paid a dividend in a quarter of a century.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.

  • China Adds $14 Billion Cash as Evergrande’s Pain Roils Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- China injected more cash into its banking system in a sign authorities are seeking to avert a funding squeeze amid a seasonal rise in financing demand and the intensifying debt crisis at China Evergrande.The People’s Bank of China added 90 billion yuan ($14 billion) of funds on a net basis through seven-day and 14-day reverse repurchase agreements on Friday, the most since February. Today was the first time this month it added more than 10 billion yuan short-term liquidity into th

  • Tesla’s Musk Calls Chinese EV Rivals ‘the Most Competitive in the World’

    Elon Musk calls China's auto makers 'the most competitive in the world,' highlighting crucial innovations in software.