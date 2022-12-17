Trade Alert: Kimberly Murray At Wildpack Beverage Inc. (CVE:CANS), Has Just Spent US$1.4m Buying 11% More Shares

Wildpack Beverage Inc. (CVE:CANS) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Kimberly Murray recently bought a whopping CA$1.4m worth of stock, at a price of CA$1.10. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 11%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Wildpack Beverage

In fact, the recent purchase by Kimberly Murray was the biggest purchase of Wildpack Beverage shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$0.085 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.51m shares for CA$1.5m. But they sold 55.00k shares for CA$29k. Overall, Wildpack Beverage insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about CA$0.99 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Wildpack Beverage Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Wildpack Beverage insiders own 36% of the company, worth about CA$3.4m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Wildpack Beverage Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wildpack Beverage we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Wildpack Beverage (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

