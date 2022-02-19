Trade Alert: Manuel Francisco Pérez Dubuc At Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC), Has Just Spent US$266k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Potential Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) shareholders may wish to note that insider Manuel Francisco Pérez Dubuc recently bought US$266k worth of stock, paying US$13.28 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Fluence Energy

The Independent Chair of the Board of Directors Herman Bulls made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$280k worth of shares at a price of US$28.00 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$12.16 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Fluence Energy insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. Their average price was about US$18.21. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Fluence Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our information indicates that Fluence Energy insiders own about US$643k worth of shares. This level of insider ownership is notably low, and not very encouraging.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Fluence Energy Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Fluence Energy insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Fluence Energy. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Fluence Energy you should know about.

