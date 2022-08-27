Trade Alert: Marcio De'Souza At Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), Has Just Spent US$50k Buying A Small Number of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Marcio De'Souza, who is a company insider, recently bought US$50k worth of stock, for US$0.56 per share. Nevertheless, it only increased their shareholding by a minuscule percentage, and it wasn't a massive purchase by absolute value, either.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Armen Shanafelt bought US$550k worth of shares at a price of US$3.67 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$0.52. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around US$2.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Aeglea BioTherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$654k. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Aeglea BioTherapeutics Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Aeglea BioTherapeutics insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Aeglea BioTherapeutics. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Aeglea BioTherapeutics (including 1 which is potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

