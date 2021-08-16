Trade Alert: Michael Gentile At Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM), Has Just Spent CA$1.3m Buying 553% More Shares

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that insider Michael Gentile recently bought a whopping CA$1.3m worth of stock, at a price of CA$0.23. That purchase boosted their holding by 553%, which makes us wonder if the move was inspired by quietly confident deeply-felt optimism.

Check out our latest analysis for Constantine Metal Resources

Constantine Metal Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Michael Gentile is the biggest insider purchase of Constantine Metal Resources shares that we've seen in the last year. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$0.55. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid CA$1.3m for 5.78m shares. But they sold 2.35m shares for CA$853k. In total, Constantine Metal Resources insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Constantine Metal Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Constantine Metal Resources

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 30% of Constantine Metal Resources shares, worth about CA$9.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Constantine Metal Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Constantine Metal Resources shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Constantine Metal Resources (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.