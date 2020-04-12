Trade Alert: MingQiang Zheng At Solis Holdings Limited (HKG:2227), Has Just Spent S$11m Buying 45% More Shares

Those following along with Solis Holdings Limited (HKG:2227) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by insider MingQiang Zheng, who spent a stonking HK$11m on stock at an average price of HK$0.52. Aside from being a solid chunk in its own right, the deft move also saw their holding increase by some 45%.

Solis Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by MingQiang Zheng is the biggest insider purchase of Solis Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is HK$0.56. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Solis Holdings share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. MingQiang Zheng was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Solis Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 7.3% of Solis Holdings shares, worth about HK$38m, according to our data. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Solis Holdings Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Solis Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Solis Holdings (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

