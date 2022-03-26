Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM), Peter Mansell, Has Just Spent AU$91k Buying 31% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Peter Mansell, the Non-Executive Chairman of Ora Banda Mining Limited (ASX:OBM) recently shelled out AU$91k to buy stock, at AU$0.05 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 31%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ora Banda Mining

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Non-Executive Director David Quinlivan bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.17 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.054 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Ora Banda Mining insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.11. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Ora Banda Mining insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about AU$3.1m. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ora Banda Mining Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Ora Banda Mining stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Ora Banda Mining you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

