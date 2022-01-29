Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of Diageo plc (LON:DGE), Francisco Javier Larraz, Has Just Spent UK£924k Buying 8.9% More Shares

Those following along with Diageo plc (LON:DGE) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Francisco Javier Larraz, Non-Executive Chairman of the company, who spent a stonking UK£924k on stock at an average price of UK£36.98. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 8.9%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Diageo

Notably, that recent purchase by Francisco Javier Larraz is the biggest insider purchase of Diageo shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being UK£36.98). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Francisco Javier Larraz.

Francisco Javier Larraz bought a total of 52.15k shares over the year at an average price of UK£36.05. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Diageo

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Diageo insiders own 0.09% of the company, worth about UK£81m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Diageo Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Diageo insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Diageo has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

