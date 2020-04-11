Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX), Clive Kahn, Has Just Spent UK£100k Buying 3.7% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Clive Kahn, recently paid UK£6.80 per share to buy UK£100k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 3.7%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Alpha FX Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Clive Kahn is the biggest insider purchase of Alpha FX Group shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£7.90 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Alpha FX Group share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Alpha FX Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Alpha FX Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alpha FX Group insiders own 44% of the company, currently worth about UK£128m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpha FX Group Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Alpha FX Group insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Alpha FX Group has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

