Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST), Peter Cook, Has Just Spent AU$264k Buying 13% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Castile Resources Limited (ASX:CST) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Cook, recently paid AU$0.20 per share to buy AU$264k worth of the stock. That's a very decent purchase to our minds and it grew their holding by a solid 13%.

Castile Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Peter Cook was the biggest purchase of Castile Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.19. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Peter Cook.

Peter Cook bought a total of 1.55m shares over the year at an average price of AU$0.20. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Castile Resources

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From our data, it seems that Castile Resources insiders own 11% of the company, worth about AU$4.3m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Castile Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Castile Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Castile Resources (2 are concerning!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

