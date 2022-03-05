Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of Altamin Limited (ASX:AZI), Alexander Burns, Has Just Spent AU$602k Buying 40% More Shares

Potential Altamin Limited (ASX:AZI) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, Alexander Burns, recently bought AU$602k worth of stock, paying AU$0.06 for each share. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 40%.

Altamin Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Alexander Burns is the biggest insider purchase of Altamin shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.068. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 17.62m shares for AU$1.1m. But they sold 332.95k shares for AU$11k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Altamin insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Altamin insiders own 16% of the company, worth about AU$4.2m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altamin Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Altamin we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Altamin (of which 3 are concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

