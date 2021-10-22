Trade Alert: The Non-Executive Chairman Of RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY), David Williams, Has Just Spent AU$173k Buying A Few More Shares

Potential RMA Global Limited (ASX:RMY) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Chairman, David Williams, recently bought AU$173k worth of stock, paying AU$0.19 for each share. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

RMA Global Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by David Williams is the biggest insider purchase of RMA Global shares that we've seen in the last year. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.22. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

David Williams purchased 1.45m shares over the year. The average price per share was AU$0.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
Does RMA Global Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. RMA Global insiders own about AU$58m worth of shares (which is 55% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At RMA Global Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about RMA Global. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for RMA Global that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

